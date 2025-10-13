Ukrainian artillery kills one, wounds three civilians in DPR

DONETSK, October 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 15 times in the past day, killing one and wounding three civilians, Department for Documenting War Crimes of Ukraine of the Administration of the Head and Government of the DPR reported.

"Fifteen armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were registered. There were reports about the killing of one civilian and the wounding of another," the statement reads.

In addition, two Russian Emergencies Ministry employees were wounded. It was also reported that two more children, born in 2009 and 2010, were wounded on October 12.

In total, Ukrainian troops fired 15 different types of munitions at DPR settlements, all attacks in the direction of Gorlovka. A bus was damaged.