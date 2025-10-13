Kiev employs terrorist methods but will face inevitable punishment — Russian senator

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. In breach of the international law, the Kiev government is using terrorist methods against civilians in Russia, but all terrorists and war criminals will face an inevitable punishment, said Natalya Nikonorova, a member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs.

On Monday, it became known that operatives from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have foiled a terrorist attack in Moscow against a high-ranking officer from Russia’s Defense Ministry, which was plotted by Ukrainian special services jointly with the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). Commenting on the report, Nikonorova, who is also a former foreign minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has told TASS: "This is not the first case that confirms the inhumane and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime."

"Using radical suicide bombers, committing attacks with generally dangerous methods aimed at inflicting as much suffering as possible, cynical recognition of the past and future crimes - this is what terrorists normally do. Russian troops are fighting on the battlefield, while Kiev’s death squads are covertly and dastardly try to wage some sort of ‘warfare’ way behind the frontline, choosing civilians as their target," she said.

In her words, such actions violate the universally recognized norms of the international law.

"Every war criminal, every terrorist will be imminently brought to justice," she said.

On October 13, the FSB said it had prevented a sabotage and terror attack against one of the high-ranking officers of Russia’s Defense Ministry. The attack was supposed to be carried out in one of the Russian capital’s densely populated areas. The detainee said that he had planted it in a bicycle near the building’s entrance. According to specialists, the yield of the explosive device would have ensured a lethal radius of up to 70 meters. Following the prevented terrorist attack, the FSB’s Investigative Directorate has opened a criminal case on plotting a terror attack and the illegal use of explosive materials or devices.