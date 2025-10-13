Russia always supported diplomacy in Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia has consistently tried to push the participants in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict away from violence and towards the development of mutually acceptable agreements, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We tried to steer the sides in the conflict in one direction - in the direction of non-violence, towards agreements on coexistence. Compromises are inevitable in any conflict. An agreement to end the bloodshed is a compromise, and each side must make concessions," he told journalists from Arab countries.

He said that the Arab countries, as reflected in the initiatives of the Islamic states, are ready to seek a compromise.

"I really hope that our Israeli colleagues, with whom we are also in constant contact, will understand the need to find a balance of interests, rather than setting a goal that will mean eliminating any threats to their existence, regardless of what the neighbors think and what their arguments are," Lavrov said.