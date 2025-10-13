Russia to facilitate implementation of agreements under Trump’s plan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian will make efforts to facilitate the implementation of agreements under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza settlement plan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, all parties need to focus on implementing the agreements. "Ans we will facilitate this in every possible way," he said at a meeting with journalists from Arab countries.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan. Later, Hamas agreed to release all alive hostages and hand over the bodies of those deceased.