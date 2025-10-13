Middle East conflict to continue until independent Palestine is created — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The conflict between Israel and Palestine will continue until an independent state of Palestine is created in line with UN Security Council resolutions, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Releasing Israel hostages and Palestinian prisoners is a good thing, of course, but it won't solve anything. Until a full-fledged Palestinian state is established in line with the well-known UN resolutions, nothing will change. The war will continue. Everyone understands this," he wrote in an English-language post on X.

On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.

On October 9, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the agreed line in Gaza.

On September 29, the White House unveiled Trump’s comprehensive plan aimed at settling the conflict in Gaza. The 20-point document includes the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. On October 9, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the agreed line in Gaza.