Tired of war, Israel takes Trump’s Gaza deal — expert

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Israel was happy to accept the Gaza deal proposed by US President Donald Trump, as it was tired of the protracted conflict, Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, said.

He noted that it was the United States that played the key role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by putting pressure on Israel. "Despite the very warm relations between [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Trump, he still put pressure on Israel. Although Israel was probably happy about it, because it was also tired of the whole story," Bystritsky told TASS in an interview.

The deal is good, although many of its details "require clarification. They stopped shooting, which is already a plus. Besides, as we can see, it is supported by many countries under certain conditions, including, by the way, Russia, as the Russian president said when speaking at the Valdai Club. But there are a lot of details that, frankly, need to be clarified."

Commenting on the possibility of the war coming back, Bystritsky drew attention to the risks, as "the situation is fragile and complex. The [peace] negotiations in Egypt continue. What kind of administration will deal with this, how will it be formed, what disarmament means, on what terms, and what kind of format it is - there are many questions. But judging by the reaction of the Israeli society, it welcomes this development, seeing the lay of the land," he said. "I understand that Hamas has taken rather exceptional steps here. This is why despite all the risks of this deal, it has now been concluded."

About Trump's plan

On September 29, the White House released Trump’s "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document provides, in particular, for the introduction of temporary external control in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there.

On October 9, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the agreed line in Gaza.

On October 10, Netanyahu’s office said the government had approved a "deal to release all hostages.".