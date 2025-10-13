IN BRIEF: Compromises, Palestinian state and Trump’s plan — what Lavrov said about it

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia hopes that all agreements on the Gaza Strip, reached during the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, will be brought into practice, with US President Donald Trump and regional leaders ensuring an immediate ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with journalists from Arab countries.

He also said that once Trump’s Gaza plan is fulfilled, the creation of the Palestinian state should begin.

TASS has compiled the Russian foreign minister’s key remarks.

Summit in Egypt

- Russia expects that all agreements on the Gaza Strip, reached during the summit in Egypt, will be fulfilled: "I hope that all agreements will be fulfilled even amid statements both from Hamas and from Tel Aviv that nothing is over yet and the crisis may resume."

- It is important that Trump and regional leaders "focus primarily on the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and the observance of the policy course that was agreed on for the withdrawal of Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip, the adjustment of humanitarian aid and, certainly, the restoration of this significant place on Earth which probably suffered more than other territories across the globe over post-war years."

Trump’s plan

- The provisions of Trump’s plan regarding the West Bank need to be expanded upon: "We noted that Donald Trump’s peace plan mentions only the Gaza Strip. It makes a mention of statehood, but the wording is very vague. These approaches need to be spelled out in detail, including by determining how the West Bank’s future will look like."

- The "delicate wording" in US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Gaza crisis must be preserved: "The most important thing is that no one attempts to revise the delicate wording contained in Trump’s peace plan. We are already hearing such attempts from various sides."

- Russia is ready to offer all possible assistance to the implementation of Trump’s plan

- When Trump’s plan is fully implemented in good faith, "we must immediately move on to the practical aspects of establishing a Palestinian state and seek concrete compromises based on the decisions approved by the UN Security Council."

Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement

- A long-term solution to the conflict "is possible only if UN decisions on creating the Palestinian state are fulfilled."

- The West’s actions reveal that it "once again wants a mandated Palestine."

- Russia expects Israel to realize the need to balance interests instead of "setting a goal that will eliminate any threat to its existence, regardless of what its neighbors think and what their goals are."

- For many years, Israel did not take the question of Palestinian statehood with due seriousness: "The fact that the issue of the Palestinian state remains unresolved is the key factor preserving extremism in the Arab world, continuing to fuel it."

- The question of Palestinian statehood must be resolved, with compromises made: "Compromises are inevitable in any conflict. Agreements on ending hostilities are always a compromise, and each side should make concessions."

Russia’s participation in the Middle East peace process

- Russia is ready to participate "in any format" to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

- Russia will not decline if the participants of the Gaza summit in Egypt decide it should be involved in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it will not seek to insert itself into the process: "I assure you, we will not refuse. However, it is not our habit to impose our services."

- Russia has always tried to stop violence: "We tried to influence all parties to the conflict with only one goal - to stop violence and agree on peaceful co-existence."

Iranian nuclear deal

- Russia has always supported the Iranian nuclear deal: "We have never deviated from our stance in support of the nuclear deal, including UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Everyone knows that."

- Russia’s defense cooperation with Iran is fully in line with international law: "We are delivering the required equipment to the Republic of Iran in full compliance with international law."

Relations with Syria

- Rumors about Syrian ex-president Bashar Assad are untrue: "There was no poisoning. Let those rumors hang on the conscience of those who are spreading them."

- Assad and his family are in Russia for purely humanitarian reasons, because "there was a physical threat to him and his family members."

- Syria would like to maintain Russian military bases in the country, but may repurpose them for different tasks amid new realities: "The Syrian side is interested in maintaining our military bases there. <…> It is clear that under the new circumstances, these bases may play a different role, not just as military outposts."

Russian-Arab summit

- The Russian-Arab summit will take place "as soon as it becomes clear which dates are most suitable for this. The final documents are almost ready."

- An increasing number of Arab countries are showing interest in Russia's experience "in nuclear technology, nuclear energy, and non-energy applications of nuclear energy.".