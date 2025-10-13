'Delicate' wording in Trump’s Gaza plan must be preserved, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The ‘delicate wording’ in US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Gaza crisis must not be revised, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries.

"The most important thing is that no one attempts to revise the delicate wording contained in Trump’s peace plan. We are already hearing such attempts from various sides," Lavrov stated.

He clarified that "there are figures in Israel who claim that the agreements do not prohibit Israel from resuming military operations at any time." Lavrov noted that statements to this effect have already been made.

"Hamas believes that Israel is retroactively trying to clarify or specify certain points and it opposes this, stating that Hamas accepted Trump’s plan as it was presented. There will be many maneuvers around this document, so it is crucial not to stir up tensions or provoke new escalations. Everyone should focus on the literal implementation of the agreements regarding withdrawal and release, the Palestinians included," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

On September 29, the White House unveiled Trump’s comprehensive plan aimed at settling the conflict in Gaza. The 20-point document includes the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has expressed its agreement with the plan. Hamas has stated its readiness to release all Israeli hostages held in Gaza and return the bodies of the deceased.