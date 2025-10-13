Deported Russians can settle in homeland — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russians deported from Latvia for not knowing the Latvian language will be able to return to their native land and rebuild their lives in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman DmitryPeskov stated during a briefing.

"If they are Russian citizens," Peskov emphasized, "they can return to their homeland, Russia, and start their lives anew."

Latvia had set October 13 as the deadline for passing the Latvian language exam. After this date, Riga considers the deportation of Russian citizens who fail to demonstrate sufficient language proficiency as lawful.

So far, 841 Russians have been deported on these grounds. Moscow has highlighted that measures have already been developed to help them resettle in their home country.