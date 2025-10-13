After Trump's Gaza plan, Palestinian state must be established — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. After US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip is fully carried out, it is necessary to move on to the establishment of a Palestinian state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries.

"As for your question, I did not really understand what you asked about American plans in the Middle East. In my opinion, these plans are being executed right now. And we wish success in this endeavor, with the understanding, of course, that [Trump's] plan will be fully carried out, that in the midst of implementing this plan, the gates will not be moved again and the rules of the game will not be altered," he said. "We already see people wishing this. Of course, when it has been fully implemented in good faith, we must immediately move on to the practical aspects of establishing a Palestinian state and seek concrete compromises based on the decisions approved by the UN Security Council."

On October 10, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the government had approved a "deal to release all hostages."

On October 9, Trump said that Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement had signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan. According to him, this stage includes the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the pre-agreed line in Gaza.