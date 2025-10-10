Venezuela has grounds to believe US ready to deploy its Navy — Russian envoy to UN

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. Venezuela has reason to believe that the United States is prepared to "take action" with the involvement of its Navy, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Since August of this year, Washington has been amassing significant military forces in the southern Caribbean. <...> What is this? Preparation for an invasion, or merely routine redeployments and military exercises? The latter might be plausible if we were not speaking about an independent state whose regime change has been repeatedly and openly declared by US representatives as one of their policy goals. Therefore, Venezuela has every reason to believe that its northern neighbor is ready to move from threats to action, involving its Navy," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.