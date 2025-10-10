Tajikistan's advantages are important to Russia for opening joint ventures — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Tajikistan's competitive advantages are important to Russia when it comes to launching joint ventures, President Vladimir Putin told reporters following his visit to Tajikistan.

"As we see, joint ventures are opening, and they continue making investments in Russian business. Here I mean Tajikistan's competitive advantages, such as cotton cultivation and so on – this is important to us," the head of state said.

Putin stated that Russia and Tajikistan are engaged in significant economic activity.

"It is enough to mention our cooperation in energy, including hydropower," Putin added, stressing that Tajikistan is one of the most powerful clusters for this type of activity, partially thanks to the country's mountain rivers. The President also mentioned the joint extraction of mineral resources with Tajikistan. He said this and other forms of economic cooperation are of great mutual interest to both countries.