Tajikistan's advantages are important to Russia for opening joint ventures — Putin

The Russian president stated that Moscow and Dushanbe are engaged in significant economic activity

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Tajikistan's competitive advantages are important to Russia when it comes to launching joint ventures, President Vladimir Putin told reporters following his visit to Tajikistan.

"As we see, joint ventures are opening, and they continue making investments in Russian business. Here I mean Tajikistan's competitive advantages, such as cotton cultivation and so on – this is important to us," the head of state said.

Putin stated that Russia and Tajikistan are engaged in significant economic activity.

"It is enough to mention our cooperation in energy, including hydropower," Putin added, stressing that Tajikistan is one of the most powerful clusters for this type of activity, partially thanks to the country's mountain rivers. The President also mentioned the joint extraction of mineral resources with Tajikistan. He said this and other forms of economic cooperation are of great mutual interest to both countries.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir PutinTajikistan
Putin believes important fostering ties with North Korea, says Medvedev
A United Russia delegation led by Medvedev was in Pyongyang to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 220 soldiers in area of responsibility of West group
The enemy also lost M113 armored personnel carrier, Humvee, Oncilla, BATT UMG, Mastiff armored fighting vehicles, 20 vehicles and two artillery pieces manufactured by the NATO countries
Read more
Cryptocurrency market capitalization slumps by $400 billion in 24 hours
At 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 10, capitalization stood at $4.14 trillion, while at 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 11 at $3.74 trillion
Read more
Press review: Israel, Hamas sign ceasefire deal as Russia, Azerbaijan work to restore ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 10th
Read more
Belarus holding snap inspection of armed forces
The ministry specified that the inspection is being carried out under the guidance of the State Secretariat of the Belarusian Security Council
Read more
US intends to ban Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on way or from US — news agency
US airlines "have long criticized the decision" to allow Chinese airlines to fly over Russian airspace on flights to or from the US, the news agency said
Read more
Nobel Institute probes suspicious betting surge ahead of peace prize announcement — FT
The paper pointed out that Maria Corina Machado’s odds on one of the world’s largest prediction markets, Polymarket, were at 3.7% the day before the results were announced, but skyrocketed to 31.5% within just a few minutes
Read more
Ukraine loses over 205 soldiers from actions of North group during day
Units of the North group of forces defeated formations of two mechanized, amphibious assault, and infantry brigades in the areas of Pisarevka, Novaya Sech, Korchakovka, Mogritsa, Alekseyevka, and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
Duma speaker urges Nobel Peace Prize funds to be used for humanity's benefit
Vyacheslav Volodin added that the Nobel Peace Prize has become a tool for funding political puppets, with its resources used to support uprisings and revolutions
Read more
Three more Russian minors doxed by Ukrainian extremist database
The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights earlier noted that these facts are a clear violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child by Ukraine
Read more
Hamas rejects idea of foreign control over Gaza Strip
However, they expressed readiness to accept assistance from Arab and international forces to reconstruct Gaza and support its development
Read more
Putin sees certain countries preparing for nuclear tests
If other countries test nukes, Russia will test its nuclear weapons in response, the President warned
Read more
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize
The activist received the prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy"
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack residential areas in DPR, one individual injured
Ukrainian troops fired one round of munitions in the Gorlovka area
Read more
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Read more
North Korea shows missile systems, tanks, howitzers at parade in Pyongyang — KCNA
A column of strategic forces marched in front of the stands, entrusted, as KCNA points out, with a "nuclear sword," and a column of special forces units
Read more
Kiev sends reserves to Krasnoarmeisk for counterattacks — Donetsk People’s Republic’s head
"The enemy has deployed, among other things, reserve strategic units," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Macron may dissolve parliament if no deal on PM reached — newspaper
According to Le Parisien, Emmanuel Macron’s main scenario until recently involved bringing back his longtime ally Sebastien Lecornu to help form a new cabinet
Read more
Read more
Trump plans summit on Gaza during his visit to Egypt — Axios
The meeting may take place in Sharm El Sheikh on October 13 or 14, said portal
Read more
Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned
The Russian president said that the states will develop bilateral contacts without any complications and implement the ambitious plans that both countries have
Read more
Conflict with US roots in Washington's ‘oil dependence’ — Venezuela's envoy to UN
Samuel Moncada said that the US plan is clear: to overthrow the legitimate president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro to "install a puppet regime" and turn the country into a colony
Read more
Venezuelan leader signs decree on entry into force of agreement with Russia — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov explained that with Maduro’s signing of the decree, "the Venezuelan side has completed the internal procedures necessary for the Russia-Venezuela treaty to take effect"
Read more
North Korea’s support in special military operation important, Medvedev says
A United Russia delegation led by Medvedev was in Pyongyang to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Ukraine's default is out in the open — ex-Ukrainian PM Azarov
In September, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko admitted that the country's 2025 budget is short of funds for the military, and the government will have to request an additional $7.2 billion increase
Read more
Press review: Brussels seeks military boost while Turkic bloc may evolve into alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 9th
Read more
MiG-31 aircraft crashes in Russia’s Lipetsk Region, pilots survive — defense ministry
The aircraft’s crew ejected, there is no threat to the pilots’ lives
Read more
Heavy rains in Mexico kill at least 24 people — media
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a virtual meeting with the governors of the states and departmental officials to discuss the emergency situation
Read more
Trump sincerely seeks settlement in Ukraine, Putin says
The Russian president added that some things worked, while something did not
Read more
West plays politics with Nobel Peace Prize — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky recalled that the Nobel Peace Prize is formally awarded to "the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses"
Read more
Israeli army completes first phase of redeploying troops in Gaza — Witkoff
The US presidential envoy noted that this officially marks the beginning of a 72-hour period where Israeli hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas must be released
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Killer ‘walking around’ Caribbean, looking for conflict — Venezuela's envoy to UN
According to the diplomat, the United States is the only government that proclaims the principle of "shoot first and check later"
Read more
Western country suggested Georgia start war with Russia — Tbilisi mayor
According to Kakha Kaladze, Georgia had to hold out for ten days, and then switch to guerrilla warfare
Read more
Analyst explains potential nature of weapon Putin promised to disclose
Igor Korotchenko noted that, in the current situation, Russia should improve not only its strategic nuclear forces but, first and foremost, its mobile ground-based missile systems of various ranges
Read more
Ukraine loses 150 soldiers, 5 armored vehicles during day from actions of South group
The group's units improved their position along the front line during the day, defeating the units of three mechanized, airmobile, mountain assault brigades and a territorial defense brigade
Read more
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Read more
Russia receives permit to export livestock products to Tunisia — watchdog
Russia can also supply Tunisia with canned goods, sausages, and other finished products made from poultry, cattle, and small ruminants
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
US Senate approves military spending for 2026 in amount of $900 billion
The bill extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028 and expands funding for the program to $500 million
Read more
Indian companies taking greater interest in cooperation with Russia — trade mission
According to Andrey Sobolev, the Russian Trade Representative in India, Russia attaches great importance to "interaction in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector – one of the key drivers of the economy, innovation, and sustainable growth"
Read more
Orban accuses Ukrainian intelligence of infiltrating Hungarian opposition
The Hungarian prime minister said earlier that Ukraine and EU leaders want the opposition to come to power in Hungary at the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2026
Read more
Russia’s football team beats Iran in friendly match
The match ended with a score of 2-1
Read more
Putin says Nobel Peace Prize has lost its prestige, past winners 'did nothing for peace'
The Russian president noted that by making such decisions, the committee "significantly undermined the credibility of the award"
Read more
North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade
The DPRK authorities calling it the "most powerful example of nuclear weapons" in the country
Read more
Russia, US share peace vision on Ukraine, but issue is complex, Putin says
The Russian president added that these are difficult and sensitive matters
Read more
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
During the week, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
CIS leaders establish CIS Plus platform
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow supports the creation of a new format, as it will allow for more active involvement of other countries and international organizations in cooperation with the CIS
Read more
UK, France, Germany working to expropriate Russian assets — PM's office
This is necessary to end the war and ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine
Read more
Military units that fought in Kursk Region take part in parade in Pyongyang — agency
The parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea was held in Pyongyang on October 10
Read more
E3 leaders ready to resume talks with Iran on nuclear program
Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer are inclined "to achieve a comprehensive, long-term and verifiable agreement ensuring that Iran never possesses nuclear arms"
Read more
Washington pressures Venezuela into regime change — Russian envoy to UN
"This effort relies on the familiar instruments of color revolutions and hybrid warfare, which have already affected millions of people across the world," Nebenzya said
Read more
Trump praises support of Russia, other nations for his Gaza plan
Putin said earlier that Trump's plan to resolve the crisis in Gaza, if implemented, would be a historic event, adding that the American leader is doing a lot to resolve decades-long crises
Read more
Hegseth says Pentagon to create special unit to combat drug trafficking from Latin America
Recently, the US Navy has destroyed at least four high-speed boats in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea with people in them who were unfairly accused of transporting drugs from Venezuela
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 450 soldiers from actions of Center group of forces during day
Units of the Center group of forces have improved their position along the front line
Read more
Read more
Kim Jong Un calls for strengthening alliance with Russia — KCNA
During a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June 2024, Russia and the DPRK signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, including on provision of military assistance in the event of an armed attack on one of the countries
Read more
Venezuela has grounds to believe US ready to deploy its Navy — Russian envoy to UN
"Since August of this year, Washington has been amassing significant military forces in the southern Caribbean," Nebenzya said
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Fatalities reported in explosion at military explosives plant in Tennessee — CNN
According to the report, the explosion occurred at a plant operated by Accurate Energetic Systems
Read more
Trump says never cancelled meeting with Xi, but unsure if it will take place
"But I’m going to be there regardless, so I would assume we might have it," the American leader told
Read more
Zelensky is freeing up living space for Europe by exterminating population — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova called the continued forced mobilization in Ukraine "a true genocide and annihilation of the Ukrainian people"
Read more
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Read more
Russia advances on Stavki in DPR with front about 20 km wide — expert
On October 9, Marochko told TASS that Russian units had wedged almost one km into the defense of the Ukrainian army at Stavki since the beginning of the week
Read more
Trump declares consensus on most provisions of next stages of Gaza peace plan
"Some of the details will be worked on. But for the most part, there's consensus," US President said
Read more
Russia to fulfill all obligations under partnership treaty with North Korea — Medvedev
According to the treaty, the sides constantly maintain and develop their comprehensive strategic partnership ties
Read more
Baltika to start beer supplies to India in 2026
The Russian company plans to present its flagship number collection to the Indian consumers at the first stage and later plans to create beer brewed specially for the Indian public
Read more
US lawmaker grateful to Putin for his words about Trump, Nobel Prize
Anna Paulina Luna added images of the flags of Russia and the United States, as well as the dove of peace, to her message
Read more
Cryptocurrency market loses $10 billion in day amid trade disputes between US, China
By 00:34 a.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency was at $3,744.52
Read more
International forces to be deployed to Gaza on October 12 — TV
According to the official, these forces that will include the US military will control the observance of the ceasefire
Read more
Trump loses out on Nobel Peace Prize due to European politics — expert
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to opposition former Venezuelan parliament member Maria Corina Machado
Read more
Russia advances in north of Seversk, to south, east of it this week — expert
The military expert noted that Russian fighters are "putting quite serious pressure" on the positions of the Ukrainian army in the city
Read more
Russian fighters begin full-fledged urban battles in Seversk, DPR — expert
Earlier, Marochko told TASS that the Russian army had advanced this week in the north of Seversk, as well as to the south and east of the settlement
Read more
Trump sees large-scale reduction of US government in connection with shutdown
The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to the lack of funding after the ruling Republican and opposition Democratic parties in the US Congress failed to agree on some expenditure items
Read more
Cuban president says Nobel Peace Prize award to Machado shameful
Machado is an opposition former member of the Venezuelan parliament
Read more
Venezuelan MP denounces Machado as Nobel Peace Prize winner, calls choice 'outrageous'
Willian Rodriguez said the Nobel Peace Prize has lost its credibility in recent years
Read more
Poland not going to shoot down missiles over Ukraine without NATO's consent — MFA
Kiev authorities have repeatedly urged Warsaw and other Western partners to shoot down Russian drones and missiles over Ukraine
Read more
Hamas reports no ceasefire violations in Gaza
Hamas politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk said that Israeli troops had withdrawn to agreed positions
Read more
Putin gives take on new Russian weapons, Nobel Peace Prize, impetus from Alaska summit
The President emphasized that Russia and the US shared an understanding about resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully
Read more
Some 250,000 people return to Gaza City since ceasefire came into force
The ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines
Read more
Russia, US held several contacts on children from Ukraine over 3 months — Melania Trump
The wife of the American leader said that the sides agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in the conflict
Read more
Ukraine loses over 355 soldiers during day from actions of East group
The units of the East group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses
Read more
Peru impeaches third president in five years: why Dina Boluarte got the ax
Congress President Jose Jeri was sworn in as the country’s new president
Read more
Russia wipes out group of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region
According to the source, IDs found at the scene confirmed the identities of the three men
Read more
Luis Corvalan's daughter says she would be honored to get Russian passport
Vivien Corvalan said that Russian culture and traditions make her feel like a part of Russia
Read more
US to boost duties against China by 100% from Nov 1 — Trump
US will also take export control steps
Read more
Putin briefed CIS leaders about Alaska agreements — Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko noted that Washington's proposals "will always be topical"
Read more
Melania Trump helps Russian girl come back home from Ukraine — Russian presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia appreciates Melania Trump's humanitarian leadership
Read more
Ukrainian army gets into pocket between Kuzminovka, Vyyemka in DPR — expert
The military expert noted that at the moment, the soldiers of the Ukrainian army have not expressed a desire to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender
Read more
Russia creating, successfully testing new weapons, says Putin
The head of state pointed out that Russia already holds advanced armaments in its intercontinental, naval and aerial components
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Trump's memcoin dives by 80% amid US-China trade disputes
According to Binance, at 00:20 a.m. Moscow time, the memcoin declined by 80.08%, falling to $1.5
Read more
Russia ready for concessions, but US must work with EU, Kiev — Kremlin aide
As Yury Ushakov underlined, the Putin-Trump agreements are the "basis of all accords" making it possible to piece together key aspects "and resolve problems"
Read more
Putin explains why Russia-Arab summit was postponed
The Russian leader stressed that it had been his initiative
Read more
EU finance ministers not decide on expropriation of Russian assets
The European Commission reportedly expects to achieve the decision on this issue to be made by EU countries at the summit on October 23-24
Read more
Israel says attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
The IDF "will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the state of Israel," statement said
Read more
Putin lauds Russia’s special relations with Kazakhstan
The Russian leader recalled that Kazakhstan initiated the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Community and is now advancing many initiatives
Read more
Trump says to meet with leaders of many countries in Cairo
During his trip to the Middle East, he will also visit Israel, where he will address the Knesset
Read more
German lawmaker plans to visit Russia
Markus Frohnmaier considers it important to "keep communication channels open" with Moscow
Read more