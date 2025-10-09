Putin to attend CIS summit on last day of Tajikistan visit

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. On the last day of his visit to Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the CIS Council of Heads of State summit in Dushanbe.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the event will focus on developing trade and investment partnerships and strengthening security in the CIS.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will host the event. Before the start of the summit, the heads of state will meet in a small format.

Ushakov noted that the meeting is expected to summarize the organization's activities for the current year and outline future tasks. The leaders will also exchange views on current international and regional issues.

In addition to the Russian head of state, the meeting will be attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the prime minister of Armenia.