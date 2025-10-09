Russia won't leave Serbia out in the cold amid US sanctions against NIS — envoy

BELGRADE, October 9. /TASS/. The imposition of sanctions by the United States against the NIS company is all politics, and Russia, for its part, will continue to support Belgrade, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko stated.

"Today, as sanctions are imposed, the biggest thing is that we’re keeping a cool head, not getting overly emotional. The US made this decision a long time ago, but it was delayed, and in the end, they chose to go forward with it based purely on politics. There is nothing here related to the economy, energy, or anything else, it is a political decision," the diplomat emphasized.

"Regarding NIS, our embassy is in constant contact with the company’s leadership. They are well-prepared, because they understood that this decision was coming sooner or later. The company has reserves and will be able to adapt," Botsan-Kharchenko noted.

He expressed confidence that the situation in the Serbian market will remain stable in the near future. "There is no need to expect shortages, disruptions, panic in the market, or threats to Serbia’s energy security," the diplomat clarified.

The ambassador stressed that Moscow does not intend to scale down its cooperation with Belgrade. "Gazprom and the Russian side remain reliable partners, and, of course, we are not going to kick Serbia to the curb just because of this. Within the framework of our bilateral cooperation, Serbia will maintain its energy security, as before," he assured.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that the introduction of sanctions by the United States against Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) company impact Serbia greatly and will entail serious political, economic and social implications for the country. Vucic also noted that Belgrade is not ready to resort to methods that involve nationalization or "seizing someone else’s capital."

About anti-NIS sanctions

In early January 2025, the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and against Serbian NIS. The company has been granted several postponements on sanctions from the US since then. In the latest one, Washington postponed the implementation of the restrictions until October 8.

On October 5, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the company would not receive another postponement. No new concessions from the American side towards Belgrade were reported, and on October 9, NIS stated that it had not yet received any notification from the US Treasury Department regarding a further delay of the sanctions. The company noted that it is "striving to adapt its operations to the new circumstances" by building up oil reserves and preparing alternative payment methods for its network of gas stations in case foreign payment cards cease to be accepted.

Main production facilities of NIS are in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. Its majority shareholders are Gazprom Neft (44.85% of shares), Gazprom (11.3%), and Serbia (29.87%).