West doing its best to prevent US-Iranian talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The West is doing its best to prevent Tehran and Washington from negotiating any kind of deal as well as obstructing normal cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the "Bridges to the East" project.

"The Iranians remain ready to negotiate. The West is deliberately doing everything possible to prevent these negotiations with the United States (although the Iranians have always been ready for them), and to prevent Iran and the IAEA from resuming normal cooperation. As if they are deliberately fuelling a major conflict. Perhaps someone out there wants just that," Lavrov said.

He described the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions as "absolutely outrageous," because "it was not Iran who violated the resolution that endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program."

"The Islamic Republic has been fulfilling its provisions since 2015, when it was adopted. Later, in 2019, the United States let their distaste for it be known and that they are not going to fulfill anything. And the Europeans, who were also supposed to protect the product of their work, instead of making a principled statement in favor of the deal, started to play into the hands of Washington and to persuade the Iranians <…> to concoct something else, to make some concessions," Lavrov said.

In his opinion, "this is simply dishonest, not to mention that it constitutes a blatant violation of international law."

"The Iranians agreed to this deal for only one reason: they were not going to violate anything," he said. "That is why they <…> signed this unprecedented document, which the West abused. <…> They punished a country that did not violate anything and was complying with all provisions until the West backed away from the deal.".