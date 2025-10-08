Iran interested in resuming talks on its nuclear program — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Tehran is interested in resuming the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the 'Bridges to the East' project.

When asked whether the resumption of full-scale negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program is possible, Lavrov emphasized that "Iran is interested in them."

"Since January <…>, Iran has been consistently speaking in favor of negotiations, showing flexible and creative approaches," the minister said.