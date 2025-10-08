Lavrov to take part in Russian-Arab forum on October 13 — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the seventh ministerial meeting of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum, due to take place in Moscow on October 13, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has told reporters.

"On October 13, Moscow will host the seventh ministerial meeting of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum, with the participation of the Russian Foreign Minister. The Arab League secretary-general, and foreign ministers from a number of Arab countries, are expected to take part," she said. "The participants will hold a detailed exchange of opinions on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with emphasis on the most pressing regional and global issues, including the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen."

Zakharova added that the participants will also discuss practical measures to strengthen the entire system of relations between Russia and Arab countries, including cooperation in trade, investment, education and humanitarian affairs.

"On the outcomes of the forum, a roadmap of implementing the principles, goals and tasks of Russian-Arab cooperation in 2026-2028 will be adopted. We expect the forthcoming events to broaden our country’s multi-facetted cooperation with the Arab world," the spokeswoman added.

"Auxiliary events will also be organized as part of this forum. Additional announcements will be made later," the diplomat added.