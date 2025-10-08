Ukrainian troops attack Belgorod Region with over 110 drones in 24 hours

BELGOROD, October 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked populated localities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region using more than 110 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fired over 20 rounds of munitions over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Residential areas in the Grayvoronsky District were attacked with 16 drones and nine rounds of munitions. "In the village of Moshchenoye six people, including a child, were injured in a projectile and drone attack on a truck. A four-year-old girl was taken to a children’s regional clinical hospital where she was examined. A barotrauma was not confirmed. Six adults have been hospitalized, one of those injured continued with outpatient treatment," the regional governor wrote, adding that another civilian was wounded in a drone attack on a motor vehicle, he is receiving treatment in a hospital. A private residence was also damaged.

The Borisovsky District was attacked with an FPV drone, the Krasnogvardeysky District - with five UAVs, the town of Gubkin - with one drone, the Korochansky District - with two UAVs, all with no damage. Ukrainian troops launched 20 drones at the Volokonovsky District, damaging three private homes. The Valuysky District was attacked with 12 UAVs, the Novooskolsky District - with a fixed-wing drone, the Starooskolsky District - with five UAVs, the Chernyansky District - with four drones with no damage. The Ukrainian army attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky District with 16 rounds of munitions and two FPV drones with no consequences.

Ukrainian units launched 35 UAVs at populated localities in the Shebekinsky District. According to the governor, a driver was injured when his vehicle was blown up by an explosive device. He was taken to a hospital in Belgorod, the car and two private residences were damaged. Three people were killed and ten women were injured in a Ukrainian projectile strike on the Shebekinsky District, a social facility was partially destroyed and two apartment buildings were damaged.