Lavrov highlights need to engage Kabul in regional political processes

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Engaging Afghanistan in regional political processes will support the activities of economic and other multilateral associations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“We believe that efforts to ensure the security of our region and its prosperity require involving Kabul in political processes, the activities of multilateral associations and joint economic projects,” the top diplomat emphasized at the seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan.

"This is an approach Moscow fully shares; we lifted restrictions on bilateral cooperation after announcing the official recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in July," Lavrov noted.