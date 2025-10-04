MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Unlike their political counterparts, the military leadership of Western nations, including NATO, fully comprehends the potential catastrophe that can arise from reckless actions. As a result, they are acutely aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements, even without understanding Russian. Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian leader and Chairman of the Maritime Board, emphasized this in an interview with Rossiya-1 television channel.

Commenting on Putin's speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club and offering his own advice to NATO generals to learn Russian, Patrushev remarked: "They not only hear Putin's speech; they carefully study everything he says. They know everything, even without knowing Russian. They understand everything."

He further explained that "the military leadership perceives events differently than the political leadership - politicians often do not grasp the threats and challenges they themselves provoke on the global stage."

Contrasting Western politicians with their military counterparts, Patrushev asserted that the latter "understand that if this course continues, a terrible catastrophe is inevitable." He added, "Therefore, they believe it is necessary to restrain the politicians," though he acknowledged that "there are individuals within these circles who behave differently."