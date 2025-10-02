Approval from Palestinians, Hamas, entire Islamic world for Gaza plan crucial — Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. It is essential that the plan previously proposed by the US leadership to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip receives approval from the residents of Palestine, including the Hamas movement, as well as other countries of the Islamic world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his address at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum.

"And, of course, the most important question is how Palestine itself views this [Gaza plan]. It absolutely must be understood [how it is viewed by] the countries of the region, the entire Islamic world, Palestine itself, Palestinians themselves, including, of course, Hamas. <…> It is important for us that Hamas also supports it, that the Palestinian administration supports it. But these are all issues requiring meticulous examination," the Russian leader noted.