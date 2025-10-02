All NATO countries are at war with Russia — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. All NATO countries are now at war with Russia and are no longer hiding it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session.

"We are at war, aren't we? We produce military equipment. And many countries are at war with us. All NATO countries are at war with us. They are no longer hiding it," Putin said.

According to the president, this is a serious challenge for Russia. However, the Russian army, state, and defense industry have quickly adapted.