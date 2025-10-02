IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Ukrainian drone strikes damaged two private houses in the Voronezh Region. A private house and household facilities were damaged in the Volgograd Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attack.

Scale of attack

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 38 drones were shot down over the Voronezh Region, 13 over Crimea, 11 over the Belgorod Region, ten over the Saratov Region, seven over the Rostov Region, four over the Volgograd Region, and two over the Penza Region.

Consequences

- Two private houses were damaged in Ukrainian drone strikes in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

- A private house and household facilities were damaged in the industrial community of Yelan in the Volgograd Region; there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Bocharov said.

- Falling drone debris caused dry grass to catch fire in the Novonikolayevsky District of the Volgograd Region; the fire was promptly put out.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on inbound and outbound flights were introduced at the airports in the cities of Volgograd, Astrakhan and Saratov.

- The restrictions have now been lifted.