ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces use drones of varying types to attack Russia, with drone attacks accounting for around 80% of all strikes launched by Ukraine, State Duma lawmaker and commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of Russia’s Volunteer Corps in the special military operation zone, Alexander Boroday, told TASS.

The European Commission (EC) allocated €4 billion from frozen Russian assets in a new tranche for Ukraine. According to the EC, funds will be channeled to support the defense sector, with €2 billion earmarked for buying drones.

"Ukrainian troops are getting increasingly more drones. They differ in purposes but they somehow cause us a lot of trouble and currently account for approximately 80% of weapons used by Ukraine’s armed forces," Boroday said.

The well-established system for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and innovation in Ukraine receives every support from NATO specialists, the Russian legislator noted. The latter, in their turn, learn how to form and deploy drone troops and manufacture drones from Ukraine, he added.