Russia is interested in stronger, resilient Latin America — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Latin America and the Caribbean should be robust and economically resilient, in a greeting read by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov at the 7th international forum Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: From Common Challenges to Joint Solutions.

"Latin America is one of the main centers of the emerging, more equitable, multipolar world order. For us, Latin America and the Caribbean are a valuable foreign policy domain in their own right. We advocate for the region’s countries, in their unity and diversity, to be strong, politically united, and economically resilient," Lavrov said.

He also highlighted Moscow’s appreciation for Latin American countries’ commitment to preserving the historical truth about World War II. "This forum takes place in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Many Latin American countries were our allies, and their citizens participated in the solidarity movement with the USSR. We remember this. We highly value Latin Americans’ dedication to preserving historical truth and their support for the annual Russian draft UN General Assembly resolution on combating the revisionism of Nazism glorification," Lavrov noted.

"I am convinced that the forum will help shed light on contemporary international realities and further develop equitable Russian-Latin American ties. I wish you success and all the best," he concluded.

The forum runs in St. Petersburg from October 1-3 and is organized by St. Petersburg State University and the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences.