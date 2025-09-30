Russia not involved in Trump’s peace plan on Middle East settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is not taking part in the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan on the Middle East settlement and Moscow has not received any indications from Washington in this regard, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"If you asked me if Russia is involved in this plan [of Trump on the settlement in the Gaza Strip], no, it is not. There were no signals from the American side on this," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on Trump's peace plan for the situation in the Gaza Strip, which was unveiled the day before.

At a meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The plan's central security point is the idea of deploying a military contingent made up of Arab and Muslim forces to Gaza to stabilize the enclave once the conflict ends. In addition, the American proposal contains a clause demanding the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

The plan initially foresees the Israel Defense Forces returning to the positions they held during the temporary ceasefire from January to March. Once the Arab-Muslim military contingent is in place, Israeli troops will fully withdraw from the enclave.

According to the plan, Gaza residents will not be forcibly displaced, and Hamas will not take any role in administering the territory. Instead, an international monitoring body will be established to oversee the so-called Palestinian Committee. This structure, which will include representatives of the Palestinian Authority (PA), will govern Gaza for a transitional period.