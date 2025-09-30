MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is getting ready to stage a provocation in Poland involving a sabotage and reconnaissance group posing as Russian and Belarusian special forces, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement made available to TASS.

The Kiev regime’s new provocation may involve a sham attack on Poland’s critical infrastructure facilities, the agency noted.

TASS has compiled the SVR’s main statements about the provocation in the works.

Provocation’s details

- Ukraine is plotting "another highly publicized provocation."

- The "scenario has been masterminded by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) together with Polish intelligence."

- The Kiev regime is planning to stage a provocation in Poland with sabotage and reconnaissance groups "purportedly consisting of servicemen from Russian and Belarusian special forces."

- The provocateurs have been carefully chosen. They will include "militants from the Freedom of Russia legion (recognized as a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia - TASS) fighting on the side of Ukraine and the Belarusian Kalinovsky regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization in Belarus - TASS)."

- It is not ruled out that the provocation may involve simulated attacks on Poland’s critical infrastructure facilities "in order to fuel public anger."

Kiev’s plot

- Kiev continues to try to "engage European NATO countries in an armed conflict with Moscow."

- Facing certain defeat, the Zelensky regime is prepared, "shielded by its European allies, to go all out, even at the cost of sparking a ‘major war,’" the statement emphasized.