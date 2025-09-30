Russian troops destroy Ukrainian assault group near Konstantinovka in Sumy Region

Moscow, September 30. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled three Ukrainian army counterattacks near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Kondratovka and Alekseyevka in the Sumy Region and destroyed an enemy assault force, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the Sumy direction, the enemy carried out three counterattacks near Konstantinovka, Kondratovka and Alekseyevka, employing combat groups of the 225th separate assault regiment reinforced by the personnel of the 158th separate mechanized brigade. However, it did not have any success and retreated to initial positions with losses. In the repulsion of the attack [by Russian forces] near Konstantinovka, the enemy’s assault group was fully destroyed. The enemy also lost a HMMWV combat vehicle," the defense source said.

Also, "the enemy lost more than 50% of the personnel of its assault groups as a result of its unsuccessful attacks near Kondratovka and Alekseyevka," he said.