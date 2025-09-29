MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko sees the parliamentary election win for Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s party as a farce, believing that the country’s sovereignty is now as good as lost.

"Unfortunately for the people of Moldova, it is now expected that Sandu will become an entirely anti-popular politician. This is the logical consequence of the path she has chosen. Following a brazen and dirty imitation of an election, her only voters and employers are located in Brussels. Every subsequent day of the Sandu regime in Chisinau will bring Moldova closer to the final loss of its sovereignty. The people of Moldova do not deserve this," Matviyenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She emphasized that "no matter how hard they try to present this result as an official victory, history will not recognize it." "The citizens of Moldova, who were not allowed to vote and who witnessed the entire electoral disgrace, will not recognize it. Starting today, even her formal supporters and accomplices will be concerned with her profound illegitimacy," added the Russian Federation Council Speaker.