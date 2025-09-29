Russia, Armenia not discussing withdrawal of Russia’s 102nd military base — ambassador

YEREVAN, September 29. /TASS/. Russian military presence remains an important factor for regional stability and Armenia’s security, so the withdrawal of Russia’s 102nd military base is not on the bilateral agenda, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with the Syuniac Yerkir newspaper.

"The question of the 102nd military base’s withdrawal is not on the agenda of bilateral relations. The Armenian side has been clear about this at all levels. Russian military presence remains an important structural element of Armenia’s security system and also an important factor of regional stability. Moreover, our military is not posing a threat to anyone in the region," the Russian diplomat said.

He recalled that the treaty on Russian military presence was signed with Armenia on March 16, 1995, with the possibility of being automatically prolonged every five years. Later, in 2010, the two countries agreed in Yerevan that Russian forces will remain on Armenia’s territory until 2044, with the possibility of extending the period every five years.