Putin expects Tokayev on state visit in November — Kremlin Spokesman

ALMATY, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to make a state visit in November, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a media forum in Almaty.

"Currently, we are all working on preparations for the Kazakh president’s state visit to the Russian Federation, which will take place in November," he said.

According to Peskov, preparations are underway through various channels. "We are looking forward to this visit. A substantial package of documents is being prepared," the Kremlin representative added.