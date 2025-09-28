Russian State Duma Speaker arrives in Vietnam on official visit

HANOI, September 28. /TASS/ Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in Vietnam at the head of a parliamentary delegation for an official visit at the invitation of Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the country’s National Assembly.

In Hanoi, the fourth session of the interparliamentary cooperation commission between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Vietnam will take place, the press service of the Russian parliament reported. The agenda includes legislative support for the development of trade and economic ties and the investment climate, strengthening contacts in the field of energy, expanding humanitarian cooperation, and monitoring lawmaking in science and technology. Volodin’s program also features a series of meetings with the Vietnamese leadership.

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Ivan Melnikov, Deputy Speaker Alexander Babakov, leader of the New People faction Alexey Nechaev, Chairman of the Committee on Industry and Trade Vladimir Gutenev, Chairman of the Committee on Science and Higher Education Sergey Kabyshev, Chairwoman of the Committee on Culture Olga Kazakova, Chairman of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the Committee on Tourism and Tourism Infrastructure Development Sangadzhi Tarbaev, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy Maxim Topilin, and Chairman of the Committee on Energy Nikolai Shulginov.