BRYANSK, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out an attack with a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on the village of Belaya Beryozka in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

According to the latest information, nine people, including a child, have been injured.

Attack

- The Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on civilians in the village of Belaya Beryozka in the Bryansk Region using a Grad MLRS on the evening of September 25, Bogomaz said.

- Fires and damage to residential and administrative buildings have been reported in the village.

Casualties

- One child is among the casualties.

- All those injured have been taken to a hospital.

- According to Bogomaz, they will receive all necessary aid and financial support.