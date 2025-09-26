Putin criticizes situation with Russia's membership in OSCE ODIHR as 'absurd'

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. At a meeting with Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the situation with Russia's membership in the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which fails to protect the rights of Russians, calling it absurd.

The CEC chair raised that the OSCE ODIHR does not safeguard the rights of Russians.

"You are right. It's absurd that we provide every opportunity, yet nothing happens in response. Well, God bless them. We will consider separately what to do about this," Putin said.

The president noted that, regarding this matter, it is necessary to "consult with the Foreign Ministry and with lawmakers of both chambers." "We will talk and think about this issue," the Russian leader promised.

During her report to the president, Pamfilova asked why Russia should maintain the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. "Why do we need them? In fact, why do we pay contributions? They do not protect our rights at all. They don't protect journalists or rights in any area, including electoral rights," the CEC chairwoman noted. She also cited the refusal to allow Russian observers at the Moldovan elections as a recent example.

Pamfilova called the OSCE a completely closed and undemocratic organization whose conclusions are dictated by its "masters." "It turns out that we legitimize their conclusions by our participation," the CEC chairwoman said. "I ask the Foreign Ministry to reconsider this. I believe that this organization has completely discredited itself," she emphasized.