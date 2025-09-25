Astana’s $4.2 bln train deal with Washington won’t derail ties, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow can understand Kazakhstan’s decision to purchase locomotives from the US rather than from Russia if Washington made Astana a more advantageous offer, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

When asked how the Kremlin took Kazakhstan's purchase of 300 locomotives from the United States, he replied: "This is business. If the US made a better business offer, then we can understand our Kazakh friends. Of course, we need to buy the best and cheapest products."

Peskov added that Kazakhstan is a close partner of Russia, and Moscow will continue cooperation with Astana in all possible areas.

"Kazakhstan is our very close partner, and we will continue our trade and economic cooperation. And, of course, we will also continue to interact with our friends from Kazakhstan in all possible areas. We will participate in all competitive processes," he assured.

Previously Astana purchased locomotives from Russia's Transmashholding. American company Wabtec will supply the 300 locomotives to Kazakhstan, worth $4.2 billion.