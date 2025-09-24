MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian servicemen struck a power substation that supplied Ukraine's military-industrial complex and workshops at the Motor Sich plant, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Armed Forces destroyed an electrical substation that supplied power to Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the production facilities of the Motor Sich enterprise, storage and launch sites for long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 136 areas," the statement said.

Motor Sich is one of the largest manufacturers of engines for Ukrainian aircraft and industrial gas turbine units. After the collapse of the USSR, the company continued to actively cooperate with Russia. AHowever, after the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine, Kiev banned all military-technical cooperation with Moscow.