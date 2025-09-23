West’s baseless accusations no longer taken into account — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. An endless series of unfounded accusations from Western countries has led to a situation where they are no longer regarded seriously, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Denmark and Norway’s claims about alleged Russian drones in their airspace.

"Frankly speaking, since they are coming up with baseless accusations repeatedly, we have ceased taking such claims seriously. Probably because the statements that we are hearing from them turn out to be without basis every time," he said.

"It seems to me that a country with a serious and responsible approach should not put forward unsubstantiated accusations again and again," the spokesman added.