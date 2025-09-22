New START was suspended due to Biden administration's hostile actions — Putin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was suspended due to the highly hostile policies of the Biden administration.

"Let me remind you that the last major diplomatic achievement in the realm of strategic stability was the signing of the Russian-American Strategic Arms Treaty in 2010," Putin said during a meeting with the Russian Security Council. "However, because of the Biden administration's aggressive policies, which contravened the fundamental principles on which the treaty was based, its full implementation was halted in 2023."

He emphasized that, despite this suspension, both nations reaffirmed their intention to voluntarily adhere to the treaty’s core quantitative limits until its designated end date.

"For fifteen years, this agreement has played a crucial role in maintaining the balance of power and providing strategic certainty," Putin added.