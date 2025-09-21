Russian forces destroy several Ukrainian fortified positions near Konstantinovka in DPR

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian fortified positions near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week and reinforced previously secured lines and positions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for the Konstantinovka sector: here our servicemen concentrated their main efforts on consolidating previously achieved results. Primarily, we strengthened the newly secured lines and positions, but, naturally, we also focused on destroying enemy fortifications in the vicinity of this settlement," he said.

The military expert specified that over the course of the week, Russian forces "significantly reinforced the grouping near Konstantinovka" and secured many positions, which "allows further development of success in this direction.".