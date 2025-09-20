{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian governor warns of potential impact from Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant

Russia and ZNPP employees are making every effort to protect the nuclear facility, Yevgeny Balitsky added

MELITOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. A disaster that can occur at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as a result of continued Ukrainian attacks would affect not only the Zaporozhye Region, but also entire Europe, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky warned.

“Imagine what happens if one of those strikes hits the reactor or a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. A radioactive disaster would affect not only the Zaporozhye Region or Russia, but also the whole of Europe!” Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel. “But the Kiev regime does not care a damn. They could risk the future of the entire planet for the sake of their political ambitions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russia and ZNPP employees are making every effort to protect the nuclear facility, the official noted. “The [nuclear] power plant is maintained thanks to Russian protection and the courage of ZNPP staff. Every effort is being made to keep it functioning,” he explained.

Lavrov highlights importance of public diplomacy as he addresses World Public Assembly
According to the Russian foreign minister, amid today’s turbulence, such joint efforts to foster greater confidence and mutual understanding in the international arena deserve the deepest respect and every form of support
CSU leader considers it necessary to return Ukrainians fit for service to their homeland
Currently, there are more than 1.25 million Ukrainians in Germany
Russia challenges ICAO’s findings on MH17 crash in UN Court of Justice — ministry
Russian diplomats also noted that although the tragedy occurred over 11 years ago, "there is still a long way to go in the quest for truth"
IAEA experts’ visit to Zaporozhye nuke training center was planned — director
In the morning, the NPP said that on September 19, Ukraine attacked the training center of the station with three drones
Russia knocks out Ukraine from most of village of Shandrigolovo — expert
The Ukrainian army is withdrawing in the direction of the settlements of Alexandrovka and Korovy Yar
Russian military shares special operations experience with CSTO contingents in Kyrgyzstan
Participants observed how modern firearms training is conducted based on current combat experience, witnessed assaults on enemy strongpoints carried out by squads using buggies and dirt bikes, and learned techniques for providing first aid
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Trump refuses to provide Taiwan with $400 million of military aid — WP
A White House representative said that the decision is not final and may be reviewed
New sanctions set no restrictions on purchase of Russian oil — European Commissioner
Valdis Dombrovskis stressed that work on complete abandonment of Russian fossil fuels would continue, but did not specify its time frame
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Eight EU countries continue to import Russian gas, EC says
European Commission Spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen emphasized that the EC has no information about the final destination of these supplies
Substantial destruction of infrastructure, utilities collapse in Gaza City — TV
Local public utilities services have collapsed
Zaporozhye NPP’s integration into Russia in its final stages — director
"The process has been moving forward continuously since October 2022," ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk emphasized
European accusations of alleged violation of their airspace unfounded — Russian MFA
"No specific circumstances have been cited to support the malicious intent attributed to our country," Maria Zakharova noted
Trump not setting conditions for resolving conflict in Ukraine — US NATO Envoy
Commenting on recent drone incidents in Poland, Matthew Whitaker emphasized the need to create a multi-layered and cost-effective air defense system
Nuclear-powered ships Krasnoyarsk, Omsk hit target in Sea of Okhotsk with missiles
The multipurpose nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk of the Pacific Fleet fired Onyx and Granite cruise missiles
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Singer VASSY to represent US at Intervision instead of Brandon Howard
American musician Brandon Howard will be unable to perform "due to unforeseen family circumstances"
Russian air defense shots down 1,667 fixed-wing drones in one week — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that over the past week, the Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,330 troops in the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility
Russia’s figure skater Petrosian to compete in women’s singles at next year’s Olympics
The Olympic Winter Games will take place in Italy on February 6-22
US senators introduce bill to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kiev
According to the bill, the Washington administration should "implement a robust, sustained diplomatic campaign to persuade US allies" to also start using at least 5% of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's interests
Russian forces tighten circle around DPR’s Krasny Liman — expert
"There have been a number of significant successes in the Krasny Liman area this week, both to the northwest and northeast of the city," Andrey Marochko said
Britain creates another military protectorate in Ukraine — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that London has obstructed the peace process since the start of the Ukrainian conflict
Defense ministry: Russian military aircraft did not violate Estonia’s airspace
Igor Konashenkov told journalists the Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims that Russian aircraft allegedly violated Estonian airspace
UK sanctions Russian IT company Aeza Group, two Georgian businessmen
The UK has also blacklisted two tankers for allegedly delivering Russian oil to the port of Batumi, Georgia
US breached hosting duties with visa refusal — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the goal is evidently political
Russia advances at two settlements near Kupyansk, recaptures forest — expert
The military expert Andrey Marochko added that in the vicinity of Glushkovka Russian fighters leveled the line of contact and improved the tactical situation.
First World Public Assembly opens in Moscow
Hundreds of journalists from across the globe are covering the event, according to a TASS correspondent
US wants to revoke temporary protected status of over 300,000 Venezuelans — newspaper
Venezuelans were granted the status of "temporarily protected persons" in March 2021 and it has been extended multiple times since then
Claims against Russia regarding drones in Poland aim to derail Ukrainian settlement
The clarifications provided by the Russian Defense Ministry and the facts presented are being ignored, Maria Zakharova said
Trump to soon hear report on incident involving fighter jets in Estonia
The US leader added that he "does not love" this situation
Belarusian MFA declares Czech diplomat persona non grata
The ministry stressed that it was compelled to respond in accordance with diplomatic policy, including regarding the restrictions imposed on the Belarusian embassy in the Czech Republic
At least 12 injured in collision between passenger ferry and dry cargo ship in Bosporus
The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure emphasized that there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, and no environmental pollution occurred
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Russia enters Yampol in Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
Now the fighters of the Russian Federation are entrenched on Partizanskaya and Michurina streets, military expert Andrey Marochko noted
UN calls for action after Russian kid appears in Ukraine’s extremist database
UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell emphasized that "privacy is vital to children’s agency, dignity and safety and for the exercise of their rights"
EC proposes sanctions against 45 Russian, foreign companies — von der Leyen
The EC President said these companies have been providing direct or indirect support to the Russian military industrial complex
Russia needs to plan dual-use products output for long-tern perspective — Putin
The Russian president said that currently, during the special military operation, the defense industry's enterprises are operating at their maximum capacity
Trump gives high marks to military parade in Beijing — Chinese Foreign Ministry
The ministry emphasized that the US leader stressed the need for stable long-term interaction with China
Finland to do what it told to threaten Russia — Security Council member
"From a military and military-political point of view, we now have to take into account that we have a huge border - more than a thousand kilometers - with a new NATO member," Ivanov said
Zelensky proposes ceasefire and immediate talks, Russia refuses — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister repeated that Putin confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky
Armenia may transfer Electric Networks under international management — Pashinyan
Armenian Prime Minister said the government will go for the second scenario only if spending in the first scenario is too heavy for the country's budget.
Russia has increased arms production exponentially — Putin
The Russian president underlined that the quality has improved
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
British flattery did little to shift Trump's stance on Ukraine, Israel — media
The US president visited the United Kingdom from September 16-18 for his second state visit, a historic first in modern times
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Actions of European states participating in JCPOA unrelated to diplomacy — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that during a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 19, Russia, along with China, Algeria and Pakistan, strongly supported maintaining lifting the previous sanctions resolutions on the Islamic Republic of Iran
US in talks with Taliban on return of its military to Bagram airbase — WSJ
US authorities intend to use the base as a launching point for counterterrorism operations
Russian finance minister revealed details of Russian-Chinese alternative to Euroclear
Anton Siluanov emphasized that the goal is for Russia's investors to be able to freely buy securities in one country from another, without restrictions and obstacles
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
US must avoid unilateral measures on restricting trade — Xi Jinping
"Recent consultations between teams from both sides reflect the spirit of equality, respect and reciprocity, allow to duly continue the settlement of unresolved issues in relations between the two countries and strive for achieving a mutually beneficial result," the Chinese leader stated
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Kremlin not surprised Trump's emotions running high on Ukraine issue
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin remains ready to settle the situation diplomatically and is doing a lot toward that end
Almaz-Antey doubles production of S-350 Vityaz, S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems
A serial production of new types of missile weapons has been mastered
EU intends to take restrictive measures against Russian payment system Mir — Kallas
The EU intends to restrict cash flows received by Russia, the EU top diplomat noted
Intervision international music contest final to take place on Saturday
The contest will feature representatives from 23 countries
Shokhin proposes using frozen Russian assets in joint projects with US
In this case, the Americans will influence Europe to unlock these funds, Shokhin said
Azov militants get drone deliveries of narcotic 'little gifts' — Russian intelligence
He added that the Ukrainian brigade is fed drugs as a means of control, to keep members from running away from duty
Lavrov-Rubio meeting due on sidelines of 80th UN General Assembly session — Russian envoy
Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where he will address the meeting on September 27
IOC announcement on Russia ban came as no surprise — sports minister
Mikhail Degtyarev said that until the ROC’s rights are fully restored, no other decisions can be made
Russian troops advancing after liberating Serebryansky forestry in LPR
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Intervision to eventually replace Eurovision — Russian politician
Sergey Mironov, the leader of the A Just Russia — For Truth party, noted that he plans to watch the contestants' performances on television
South Korea intends to maintain communication with Russia
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said South Korean companies remain active in Russia
NATO to discuss incident with fighter jets in Estonia at beginning of week — DPA
According to the representative, consultations will be held in accordance with article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty
EU unhappy with US' desire to interfere in internal affairs of union — NYT
Despite this, Brussels wants to continue working with Washington for security reasons
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Russia and India discuss serial construction of large and small NPPs — Rostom
The Russian nuclear corporation also confirmed reports from September 15 that the status of the Paks 2 NPP construction was discussed with Hungarian partners during the IAEA conference
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
'Not a drone,' Polish official confirms, citing prosecutor’s office
Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister in charge of the republic’s special services, indicated that the incident was the "result of Polish pilots using weapons"
Szijjarto asks Kallas to recognize Antifa movement as terrorist
On September 17, US President Donald Trump declared the movement a terrorist organization
Ivanov sees Stubb’s words about outcome of Finland’s war with USSR allusion to Ukraine
"Real politicians are thinking more and more about whether Ukraine will remain a state in the future or not," Ivanov said
Canadian authorities retain right to require Ukrainian citizens to prove army service
As of October 23, 2024, the Canadian authorities do not accept applications for permanent residence in Canada based on the applicants' kinship with Canadian citizens or Ukrainians already living in Canada
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Central Asian countries interested in attracting Russian companies — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that Russia remains one of the leading trade and economic partners of the Central Asian states
Estonian MFA takes issue with Russia's free education offer
The note reminded that Estonia "has a restriction in place prohibiting allowing Estonian youth to take part in events held in Russia or Belarus and associated with the authorities of these states"
US Health Secretary’s home searched after bomb threat reports — TV
No explosive devices were found, but the investigation is ongoing
Trump announces destruction of vessel used for drug trafficking in international waters
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans," the US President emphasized
US, OSCE observe Frontier-2025 exercises — CSTO Joint Headquarters
Military contingents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, operational groups of the Joint Staff and the CSTO secretariat took part in Frontier-2025
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
Kh-39 missile effective against any targets thanks to real-time adjustments — Rostec
Rostec emphasized that the missile’s capabilities significantly enhance the its effectiveness against both stationary and moving targets
Syria may sign security agreement with Israel in coming days — acting president
The Syrian leader noted that "the agreement with Israel in no way means normalization of relations"
Cyberattack hits Brussels airport, some flights canceled
Work is currently underway to restore the systems to working order
US will stop supplying some weapons to Europe to replenish its own stockpiles — magazine
The Pentagon has compiled a list of scarce weapons systems and plans to block their sale to European allies
Russia to continue assistance to South Ossetia in ensuring national security — Putin
The head of State noted that Republic Day has become a symbol of the courage and fortitude of the South Ossetian people, who defended their legitimate right to freedom and independence in a stubborn struggle
Strong flare occurs on Sun — scientists
Earlier, experts from the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that flare activity is slowly beginning to grow on the Sun
NATO drills in Greenland to lead to increased confrontation in Arctic — Russian ambassador
According to Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin, by conducting these drills, Denmark "clearly demonstrated its intention to include the Arctic and Greenland in NATO's sphere of responsibility"
Press review: Trump resists UK pressure on Russia as China, Brazil arrange Ukraine talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 19th
NATO Eastern Sentry operation to kick off in Poland, Romania — Finnish president
Speaking of unmanned aerial vehicles potentially entering the country’s airspace, Alexander Stubb noted that Finland is "prepared enough" to deflect this threat
EC to unfreeze 550 mln euros for Hungary to overcome veto on sanctions against Russia — FT
According to the publication, to unanimously approve the next sanctions package the EU will have to overcome a potential veto by Hungary and Slovakia that previously expressed their disagreement with the content of the package
Poland wants no truth in drone incident — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry announced its readiness to hold consultations with Warsaw
FACTBOX: What is known about European Commission's 19th sanctions package against Russia
The potential visa restrictions previously reported in the Western media were not mentioned
Ukraine loses up to 1,500 servicemen in special military op zone over past day — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian military lost three tanks and 11 artillery guns
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
Zaporozhye NPP backup power line damaged in Ukraine-controlled territory — director
"Whether it will be repaired or not will be decided either by some international agreement or by that side," ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk said
Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the agreement may change the balance of power in the region
Two Polish servicemen killed during parachute training in US
The families of the deceased will receive assistance, the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces said
China testing new shipping route via Northern Sea Route — Politico
The vessel's departure is scheduled for September 20
Threats from East used to mask Western Europe’s catastrophic condition — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, they have to "invent new theses" to keep this Russophobia and Belarusophobia afloat
Cyberattack triggers technical problems at Berlin airport — DPA
The Friday evening attack forced the airport to disconnect from the systems, which can lead to longer waits for passengers to check in and board the flight, as well as delays
