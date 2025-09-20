MELITOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. A disaster that can occur at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as a result of continued Ukrainian attacks would affect not only the Zaporozhye Region, but also entire Europe, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky warned.

“Imagine what happens if one of those strikes hits the reactor or a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. A radioactive disaster would affect not only the Zaporozhye Region or Russia, but also the whole of Europe!” Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel. “But the Kiev regime does not care a damn. They could risk the future of the entire planet for the sake of their political ambitions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russia and ZNPP employees are making every effort to protect the nuclear facility, the official noted. “The [nuclear] power plant is maintained thanks to Russian protection and the courage of ZNPP staff. Every effort is being made to keep it functioning,” he explained.