Russian forces tighten circle around DPR’s Krasny Liman — expert

LUGANSK, September 20. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing near Krasny Liman (known as Liman in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People's Republic, thus tightening the circle around the city, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"There have been a number of significant successes in the Krasny Liman area this week, both to the northwest and northeast of the city. We have also advanced toward the town of Yampol, southeast of Krasny Liman. Overall, the circle around this strategically important town for Ukrainian militants is systematically tightening," he said.