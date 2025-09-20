MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Ukraine lost about 1,500 soldiers and three tanks in all areas of the special operation over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports said.

According to the ministry, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated more over 230 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up more than 185 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 525 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed 325 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out 50.

In total, the Ukrainian military lost three tanks and 11 artillery guns.