Military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops advancing after liberating Serebryansky forestry in LPR

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing after liberating the Serebryansky forestry in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) while the Ukrainian forces are retreating from settlements and surrendering, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, having published a video of the liberation of territories.

Thanks to "effective cooperation between motorized rifle, assault, reconnaissance, artillery, and tank units of West Battlegroup, the enemy has been completely driven out of the Serebryansky forestry," according to the report. "Several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen. Units of Battlegroup West continue to advance forward, gradually dislodging the enemy from settlements and fortified positions, pushing back the enemy, capturing trophies, and taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner," the ministry said.

Footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry shows servicemen from units of forces and formations of the 25th general troops army of Battlegroup West, with active and decisive operations, using artillery and combat drones, destroying Ukrainian militants' military equipment and firing positions. Subsequently, the assault groups, using the entire arsenal of small arms, entered the enemy’s positions and cleared them of the remnants of the Ukrainian army’s garrison units.

"The infiltration of motorized rifle and assault units from Battlegroup West into the Ukrainian militants' combat formations allowed them to penetrate the Ukrainian army’s rear in the Serebryansky forestry and gain a foothold. The Ukrainian army’s units positioned along the Serebryansky forestry line found themselves trapped in a fire trap, their positions dismembered and dismantled. By establishing effective coordination between motorized rifle, assault, reconnaissance, artillery, and tank units of Battlegroup West, the enemy was completely driven out of the Serebryansky forestry. Several Ukrainian army’s fighters surrendered to Russian servicemen," the ministry noted.

On September 17, Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov stated that Ukrainian troops had been completely driven out of the Serebryansky forestry.

Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 100 drones in one day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a civilian was injured when an administrative building was hit
Russian Finance Ministry puts key rate of 12-13% in 2026 budget — minister
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov emphasized that "proceeds from the baseline scenario where the budget remains balanced"
Putin calls idea of luxury tax reasonable, but stresses 'not to overdo it'
The Russian president cited the United States as an example, which raised taxes on high-income citizens during the Vietnam and Korean Wars
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
'Not a drone,' Polish official confirms, citing prosecutor’s office
Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister in charge of the republic’s special services, indicated that the incident was the "result of Polish pilots using weapons"
North Korean leader watches drone tests - KCNA
The tested UAVs were developed in the scientific research institutes and are manufactured at the enterprises under the Association of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
Zelensky tries to pull NATO in war with Russia, former Polish prime minister says
Leszek Miller opined that "nobody in the world would want to attack NATO"
Avtovaz plans to produce over 300,000 vehicles in 2025
The company noted that the market is starting to gain traction, and if demand continues to grow, production lines will operate at higher speeds
Trump says US trying to regain control over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
In 2001-2021, the Bagram Air Base served as the largest base of the US-led international coalition in Afghanistan
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake registered off Russia’s Kamchatka
The epicenter was located 125 km northeast from the region’s administrative center, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at the depth of 40 kilometers
Putin signs decree to relive Kozak of his duty as deputy presidential administration head
Dmitry Kozak has served in this position since 2020
Houthis report missile strike on military site in Tel Aviv
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree noted that Houthi forces also staged successful drone attacks on the cities of Eilat and Beer Sheva in the south of Israel
UNSC to hold meetings on Gaza, Ukraine situations on September 23 — president
Both events are expected to be attended by high-level representatives from various countries
US may not have much influence on Israeli politics — Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pointed out that the opposite situation is possible
Putin highlights Russia’s significant achievements in aircraft engine development
The head of state reminded that Russian engineers are currently actively working on the development of two domestic engines, the PD-35 and PD-26, which are intended for wide-body and long-haul aircraft
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev
The politician stated that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him and noted that it seemed all that remained of the ‘coalition of the willing'
Israel preparing harsh response to France's potential recognition of Palestine — newspaper
The package of possible measures involves closing the French consulate in Jerusalem and taking steps regarding French-owned properties and territories in Israel, such as the Sanctuary of Eleona, a Christian pilgrimage site
Top Israeli rabbi uses global religious forum to decry violence, terrorism
The 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions took place in Astana on September 17-18 and brought together more than 100 delegations from about 60 countries
Russia to keep consulting with US on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Moscow had accepted the paradigm Donald Trump promoted in Anchorage
Retaking of Bagram base may result in second US invasion of Afghanistan — Reuters
Regaining control of the airbase may require the US to deploy more than 10,000 troops, what might end up looking like a re-invasion of the country, the news agency said
Turkey says pays close attention to cooperation with BRICS, ASEAN
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that "it is quite natural to have different economic interests"
Russia knocks out Ukraine from most of village of Shandrigolovo — expert
The Ukrainian army is withdrawing in the direction of the settlements of Alexandrovka and Korovy Yar
Poland wants no truth in drone incident — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry announced its readiness to hold consultations with Warsaw
Over 180 detained during protests in France — Interior Ministry
According to the report, a total of 31 people were detained in Paris
Growing defense industry spending is not in vain — Putin
The head of state stressed the importance of maintaining social obligations amid the rising defense budget
Russian forces pierce Ukrainian defenses in Yampol — DPR official
The Ukrainian forces in Yampol are using local residents as human shields, Igor Kimakovsky added
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Lavrov sees no issue in new anti-Russian sanctions
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that an enormous amount of sanctions was imposed during US President Donald Trump’s first tenure
Frigate Admiral Golovko conducts air defense drills
The Northern Fleet’s press service reported that an RM-24 target cruise missile was launched from a Bal coastal missile system stationed on the Rybachy Peninsula
Russian defense minister holds talks with Nigerian chief of the General Staff
The discussions covered current and prospective areas of defense cooperation between Russia and Nigeria
Europe will not refuse to buy Russian oil - European diplomatic source
The EU had previously called on the US to tighten sanctions, but US President Donald Trump proposed that the EU itself stop purchasing Russian oil
Russia’s economy gradually slows, but from strong base — Economic Development Ministry
Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Kryuchkova said it is necessary to move toward a sustainable growth trajectory that fully leverages the economy’s potential
Trump confident Ukraine conflict to be settled
The US leader reiterated his view that resolving the Ukrainian crisis once seemed like a simple task due to his good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but in practice, achieving this goal proved much more difficult
Russia advances in almost all directions — chief of general staff
According to Gerasimov, Russia's battlegroup West is developing an offensive in the city of Kupyansk
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
Deputy head of presidential administration resigns — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether the president had already signed the decree on Dmitry Kozak's resignation
Magnitude of Kamchatka morning earthquake at 7.8 — Emergency Ministry
This was clarified by the Emergency Ministry
Russia's international reserves rise by $6.6 bln over week to $705.1 bln
As of September 5, the volume of reserves stood at $698.5 bln
Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 in Kamchatka becomes one of 2,000 after July 30 — governor
"This is one of a series of aftershocks that have been going on continuously since July 30," Governor Vladimir Solodov said
Maduro accuse US of trying to introduce puppet regime in Venezuela
According to the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Washington wants to change the regime in Venezuela to install a puppet government of the United States and steal its largest oil reserves in the world
Wave of more than 60 cm recorded at Semyachika volcano in Kamchatka
There is no threat to people
Zelensky proposes ceasefire and immediate talks, Russia refuses — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister repeated that Putin confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky
Biosatellite Bion-M No. 2 with mice on board to land in Orenburg steppes
According to the Institute of Biomedical Problems, the whole "crew" felt good
Number of abstentions on IAEA's anti-Russian resolution speaks to common sense — envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that "common sense is paving the way"
Putin describes future generation of Russian politicians
The Russian president specified that these people are the ones who have no fear in their service to the Motherland
Russia challenges ICAO’s findings on MH17 crash in UN Court of Justice — ministry
Russian diplomats also noted that although the tragedy occurred over 11 years ago, "there is still a long way to go in the quest for truth"
Ukraine could be the West's last attempt to undermine Russia — expert
Sergey Karaganov clarified that the Ukrainian conflict is an attempt to defeat Russia, or to inflict sufficient damage to force the Russian elite "to give up and surrender and turn to the West"
About 59% of Ukrainians want cessation of hostilities, negotiations — poll
When asked about the settlement formats, 20% favored direct negotiations with Russia, while 62% favored negotiations involving third countries
US extends export restrictions on Aeroflot, Utair, Azur Air
The decision takes immediate effect and extends restrictions for 180 days
State Department approves $780 million possible sale of Javelin missiles to Poland
Poland had previously sent a request to the United States for the purchase of 2,506 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 253 launch complexes
Israel recommends suspending Jordan’s aid supplies for Gaza
This happened after the Israeli army reported a shooting incident at the Israeli checkpoint Allenby, located near the bridge of the same name over the Jordan River, in which two Israelis were killed
Russian units advance near five residential localities in DPR, military expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops "actively resist"
Putin warns of consequences of uncontrolled 'money printing'
The Russian president mentioned this while commenting on a proposal for quarterly pension adjustment
US hopes to agree next negotiations on work of diplomatic missions with Russia — embassy
According to the newspaper, the United States considers the channel of communication on bilateral relations as a constructive platform for permanent negotiations
Russia enters Yampol in Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
Now the fighters of the Russian Federation are entrenched on Partizanskaya and Michurina streets, military expert Andrey Marochko noted
MI6 to hire agents on darknet through portal
The official purpose of its launch is to ensure national security by facilitating recruitment in the intelligence agency
Azov militants get drone deliveries of narcotic 'little gifts' — Russian intelligence
He added that the Ukrainian brigade is fed drugs as a means of control, to keep members from running away from duty
Attempts to reform UN Security Council - Sisyphean task, but should be maintained — expert
In Robinder Sachdev's view, the UN Security Council in its current form has turned into a discussion club incapable of influencing real conflicts
Russia advances at two settlements near Kupyansk, recaptures forest — expert
The military expert Andrey Marochko added that in the vicinity of Glushkovka Russian fighters leveled the line of contact and improved the tactical situation.
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Lavrov's press pool reporters receive US visas with travel restrictions
The visa stipulates a geographical limitation, permitting movement within a 25-mile radius of central New York
Russian finance minister revealed details of Russian-Chinese alternative to Euroclear
Anton Siluanov emphasized that the goal is for Russia's investors to be able to freely buy securities in one country from another, without restrictions and obstacles
Regional players to take stage, look for solutions themselves without UN reform — Turkey
The international system "is unable to respond to emerging crises due to its specific preferences and management structure," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized
Tsunami alert issued for Kuril Islands
A wave of up to 0.2 meters is expected to reach the inhabited islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Ecuador's president imposes curfew in five provinces over protests
The presidential administration also issued a statement saying that those who resort to acts of terrorism, illegal blocking of roads and organized violence will be punished in accordance with the law
Russia deliberately slows economic growth to curb inflation — Putin
The head of state also noted that Russia is still far from entering a recession, as indicated by the labor market situation
Russian Finance Ministry budgeting for gradual decrease in dependence on oil, gas
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that when preparing the budget, the ministry plans to lower the budget ceiling, which is the key to generating oil and gas revenues
Number of people detained during protests in France tops 300 — interior minister
Bruno Retailleau said that 134 of them have been placed in custody
Nuclear-powered ships Krasnoyarsk, Omsk hit target in Sea of Okhotsk with missiles
The multipurpose nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk of the Pacific Fleet fired Onyx and Granite cruise missiles
Zelensky signs ratification of century-long agreement with Great Britain
The centennial deal was signed during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kiev on January 16
Press review: Israel risks isolation over Gaza as EU seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 18th
UN Secretariat refuses to reveal masterminds of 'bloody falsifications' — Lavrov on Bucha
"The fact that the UN is in every way protecting the Kiev regime has been repeatedly confirmed, including in relation to the situation that occurred in April 2022 in Bucha," the Russian foreign minister said
Trump’s disappointment on Ukraine stems from desire for quick fixes — Lavrov
Israel's growing isolation result of its own actions — China Daily
Israel's rejection of the path of negotiation and an end to violence, combined with its unilateral actions, continues to undermine trust and prospects for coexistence, the newspaper said
Turkey’s S-400s remain in service, no changes — Defense Ministry sources
The statement came in response to media reports suggesting that Turkey might consider returning the S-400s to Russia or reselling them
US cancels tsunami threat imposed after earthquake in Kamchatka
Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsk felt tremors with a force of 6 points
Europe wants security guarantees for Ukraine to continue war with Russia — Lavrov
As the top Russian diplomat underlined, "they constantly say that they will send in troops when an agreement on a settlement and ceasefire is reached"
Military of Russia, Laos to work on cooperation during Laros-2025 drills
The opening ceremony of the exercises was timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Laos
Ukraine loses up to 1,395 servicemen in special military op zone over past day — top brass
In particular, the Battlegroup Center eliminated over 435 Ukrainian servicemen
Kremlin says issue of Russian athletes being banned from Olympics needs to be resolved
Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is against the politicization of sports
Kiev loses roughly 1,555 troops along line of engagement in past day — Russia’s top brass
The enemy also lost 14 armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery guns and one Sivalka multiple-launch rocket system, the Defense Ministry specified
Immigration sensitive issue for Russians, Putin believes
The president said it was possible to consider abolishing the patent system for labor migrants
Trump refuses to provide Taiwan with $400 million of military aid — WP
A White House representative said that the decision is not final and may be reviewed
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russian tank crews hit Ukrainian positions in LPR
"A T-72B3M tank crew of the Battlegroup West’s 25th army motor rifle brigade hit and destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold at distance of more than five kilometers with a 125mm projectiles," the Russian defense ministry said
British flattery did little to shift Trump's stance on Ukraine, Israel — media
The US president visited the United Kingdom from September 16-18 for his second state visit, a historic first in modern times
Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the agreement may change the balance of power in the region
Press review: NATO testing arms in Norway as Washington mulls Kiev resource deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 16th
US observers saw no threats to NATO at Zapad 2025 exercises — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia reiterated this point multiple times
Digital ruble is strong, reliable, and relevant for budgetary process — Siluanov
The Russian Finance Minister said that traceability and control will be ensured at a high level
FACTBOX: Over 40 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russian regions at night
Two private houses were damaged in Volgograd's Krasnoarmeysky district due to a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs
Over 500,000 take part in protests in France — Interior Ministry
The rallies descended into violence in Paris, Nantes, Rennes, Lyon and Marseille and other cities as radicals attacked shops and banks
Trump understands need to address root causes of Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, Donald Trump has publicly stated on multiple occasions that Ukraine should not be brought into NATO
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Trump says no sanctions on China for buying Russian oil while Europe continues purchases
"If Europe did something with respect to China, China would probably maybe force an end to the Ukrainian war," the US President said
Falling oil prices may bring peace to Ukraine — Trump
The US leader reminded that he had imposed sanctions on India for buying Russian oil
