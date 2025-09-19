MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing after liberating the Serebryansky forestry in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) while the Ukrainian forces are retreating from settlements and surrendering, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, having published a video of the liberation of territories.

Thanks to "effective cooperation between motorized rifle, assault, reconnaissance, artillery, and tank units of West Battlegroup, the enemy has been completely driven out of the Serebryansky forestry," according to the report. "Several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen. Units of Battlegroup West continue to advance forward, gradually dislodging the enemy from settlements and fortified positions, pushing back the enemy, capturing trophies, and taking Ukrainian servicemen prisoner," the ministry said.

Footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry shows servicemen from units of forces and formations of the 25th general troops army of Battlegroup West, with active and decisive operations, using artillery and combat drones, destroying Ukrainian militants' military equipment and firing positions. Subsequently, the assault groups, using the entire arsenal of small arms, entered the enemy’s positions and cleared them of the remnants of the Ukrainian army’s garrison units.

"The infiltration of motorized rifle and assault units from Battlegroup West into the Ukrainian militants' combat formations allowed them to penetrate the Ukrainian army’s rear in the Serebryansky forestry and gain a foothold. The Ukrainian army’s units positioned along the Serebryansky forestry line found themselves trapped in a fire trap, their positions dismembered and dismantled. By establishing effective coordination between motorized rifle, assault, reconnaissance, artillery, and tank units of Battlegroup West, the enemy was completely driven out of the Serebryansky forestry. Several Ukrainian army’s fighters surrendered to Russian servicemen," the ministry noted.

On September 17, Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov stated that Ukrainian troops had been completely driven out of the Serebryansky forestry.