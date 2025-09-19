Russia open to cooperation with countries that share similar principles — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Despite the ongoing turbulence on the international stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a peaceful foreign policy and its openness to genuine, equitable cooperation with all nations that share similar principles. In a greeting message to the organizers and participants of the upcoming World Youth Festival, posted on the Foreign Ministry’s official website, Lavrov emphasized that the festival exemplifies Russia’s dedication to maintaining an open and friendly stance toward the world.

Lavrov noted, "The World Youth Festival stands as a clear testament that Russia has no desire to isolate itself and continues to develop as an inclusive and welcoming country." He reiterated, "Despite the challenging global climate, Russia remains committed to a peaceful foreign policy - one rooted in mutual respect and the pursuit of mutually beneficial partnerships with all who are willing to collaborate on shared values."

Highlighting the diverse participation, Lavrov expressed pride that the festival brings together some of the most active and dynamic young people from across Russia and numerous international communities. "In this regard, we place great importance on international humanitarian cooperation," he said. "Such initiatives serve as vital opportunities to foster trust and mutual understanding among peoples. I am confident that your gathering will make valuable contributions to this essential effort."

About the festival

The World Youth Festival is running from September 17 to 21, 2025, in Nizhny Novgorod. The Federal Agency for Youth Affairs’ press service reported that the event attracted over 62,000 applications from 175 countries and 89 regions within Russia, reflecting widespread enthusiasm and interest among youth worldwide.