Russia enters Yampol in Donetsk People’s Republic — expert

LUGANSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russian servicemen, having broken through the defenses and destroyed the fortifications of the Ukrainian army, entered the Yampol of the Donetsk People's Republic and began to gain a foothold in the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As a result of the breakthrough of enemy's defenses and the destruction of fortifications, our advanced detachments, having made a strong push, entered the village of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic fast. Now the fighters of the Russian Federation are entrenched on Partizanskaya and Michurina streets," he said.

The military expert noted that the enemy is trying to slow down the advance of Russian forces in Yampol.

"Also, disguised in civilian clothes, soldiers of the armed formations of Ukraine are conducting maneuverable actions by small sabotage and reconnaissance groups, thus trying to mislead our fighters. Our fighters have already destroyed one of these groups of three people while trying to enter the flank of the attacking units of the Russian Armed Forces," Marochko added.