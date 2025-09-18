Britain unlikely to impose tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases — Russian envoy

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. Britain is unlikely to impose tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, given that London and New Delhi recently signed a free trade agreement, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told LBC radio.

"This is highly problematic, as I understand, even for Britain, since it just concluded an agreement with India on free trade. That was a negotiation that lasted during my time here, for five or six years and was a difficult agreement. If Britain will be capable to do that, I will be very astonished, of course," the ambassador said.

On September 13, Trump stated that he is ready to impose tough sanctions against Russia if all NATO member countries act together and stop purchasing Russian oil. He noted that the continued import of energy resources from Russia by some NATO allies "has weakened the alliance’s negotiating position."

Earlier, the European Union had called on the US to tighten sanctions against Russia and its major trading partners, but US President Donald Trump suggested that the EU itself should stop buying Russian oil and impose tariffs on countries trading with Russia.