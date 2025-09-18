Europe wants security guarantees for Ukraine to continue war with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. European countries are trying to formulate security guarantees for Ukraine to continue the war against Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Europe is now accusing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin of refusing dialogue, and at the same time is focusing on developing security guarantees for Ukraine, which are being discussed without Russia," the top diplomat said in an interview with a Channel One program. "And if you discuss something related to the security of one warring state without the other warring state, it means that you want to formulate these security guarantees in support of continuing the war against your neighbor," Lavrov emphasized.

"However, they constantly say that they will send in troops when an agreement on a settlement and ceasefire is reached. That doesn't change anything," the top diplomat pointed out. "It only shows their intention to ensure that everything they are building up during and after the conflict contributes to containing Russia," he concluded.