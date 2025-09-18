After Alaska summit, Trump started calling for long-term settlement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Following the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, Alaska, US President Donald Trump changed his ceasefire ultimatum to calls for a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The fact that after [the meeting in] Alaska Trump started to clearly speak in favor of a long-term lasting settlement instead of making ultimatums about a ceasefire without preconditions is certainly a very important step, a very important decision made by the White House. And, at this point, I have not seen them deviating from this," Lavrov told the "Big Game" show on Channel One.

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the US leader's limousine en route to the main venue of the talks, as well as negotiations in a three-on-three format. Russia was represented by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US was represented by State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new chapter in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president spoke of the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.