Moscow ready to seek compromises on Ukraine while ensuring legitimate interests — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to seek compromises on the Ukrainian settlement, provided that Russia's legitimate interests in the field of security and the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine are ensured, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We understand, and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has said this many times, that a stable agreement ultimately requires compromise. We are ready to seek it, provided that our legitimate interests in security and the interests of Russian people in Ukraine are ensured in the same way that the interests of the other participants in the agreement will be," the top Russian diplomat said in an interview with a Channel One program.

At the same time, Lavrov pointed out that, unlike US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is calling on European delegations to develop a joint sanctions agenda against Russia, there are people in President Donald Trump's administration who understand the need to strike a balance when resolving existing problems.

"Yes, the Treasury Secretary is an important figure, but so are the Vice President, the Secretary of State, and special envoys, although they vary," the foreign minister noted. "Steve Witkoff, for example, is clearly focused on finding a balance of interests," Lavrov emphasized.