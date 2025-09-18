MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost roughly 1,395 servicemen in the special operation zone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

According to the report, Russia’s Battlegroup North wiped out over 205 Ukrainian servicemen, the Battlegroup West eliminated more than 230 enemy troops, the Battlegroup South wiped out roughly 195 military, the Battlegroup Center eliminated over 435 servicemen, the Battlegroup East destroyed roughly 280 troops, and the Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out more than 50.

Crews operating the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system from the Battlegroup South destroyed three temporary deployment sites of a Ukrainian brigade in Kostantinovka, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added.

"Tornado-S MLRS units were deployed to destroy the reconnoitered targets. UAVs from the Battlegroup South’s artillery unit were used to adjust fire," the news release reads.

The ministry specified that the losses of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than a platoon.